Is Babar Azam latest to feature in GTA VI theme bandwagon?

GTA VI has become the talk of the town with game lovers eagerly waiting for the full release

Published On: Wed, 06 Dec 2023 19:20:03 PKT

(Web Desk) - Pakistan Cricket Team former captain Babar Azam's striking photo released by his PSL team Peshawar Zalmi has sparked rumours that the top batsman may appear in the eagerly anticipated Grand Theft Auto (GTA) VI.

Famous for his eloquent cover drives, the 29-year-old batsman is regarded as one of the finest in the world and is now placed second in the ICC rankings for one-day internationals (ODIs).

Babar — who plays for Peshawar Zalmi — is also one of the most sought-after players in the PSL and his animated picture on the Zalmi's portraying him as a possible GTA VI character led to a frenzy with fans speculating star batter's possible stint in the popular game.

The GTA sixth edition is now the talk of the town with game lovers are eagerly waiting for the release of the popular game. Its trailer has also been watched record times.

"Jumping on the trend with #GTAVI themed," the caption of the post read, referring to Tuesday's release of the trailer of the highly-anticipated video game scheduled for release in 2025.

Babar is not the first sports star to undergo this kind of ‘transformation’ though, as anticipation for the newest GTA trailer skyrocketed, inspiring a fan named Don Shelby to create GTA-inspired versions of well-known football legends like Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar Jr, Salah, and others.

Messi, who also happens to live in Miami which is also the location of the game, is described as a gloomy loner who walks around Magic City wearing a bomber jacket.

Conversely, Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo changes into a chic, medallion-wearing rascal donning vintage aviators.

Prominent football players like Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Neymar, and Vinicius Junior have also assumed the persona of GTA characters.

With sales of nearly $7.7 billion (£6.3 billion) in 2013, the Grand Theft Auto (GTA) series has grown to be the most profitable entertainment product in its 26-year history.

