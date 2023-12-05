Australia's Maxwell clings to test team recall hopes

Cricket Cricket Australia's Maxwell clings to test team recall hopes

Maxwell has not played test cricket since September 2017

Follow on Published On: Tue, 05 Dec 2023 11:48:31 PKT

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Australia's Glenn Maxwell has not given up hope of playing test cricket again and says his record in the subcontinent could earn him a recall for the first time in more than seven years when the team tour Sri Lanka in early 2025.

The subcontinent has been a happy hunting ground for Maxwell, who played all seven of his tests against South Asian teams.

His only test hundred came in India, and he was one of the architects of Australia's triumph in the 50-overs World Cup in India last month.

Maxwell, who has not played test cricket since September 2017, is under no illusions how difficult it is to break into Australia's test squad and the 35-year-old thinks he may have to bide his time for the Sri Lanka tour in a little over a year's time.

"I'm quite understanding the circumstances of the current side. They're playing some really good cricket, they're world test champions," the all-rounder said on Australian radio station SEN on Tuesday.