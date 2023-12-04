Fatima Sana, batters script Pakistan's women first-ever T20I win against NZ



Riaz and Maroof put up a stand of 39 runs to finish the job for Pakistan with 10 balls remaining.

DUNEDIN (Web Desk) - Fatima Sana's three-for and a combined effort from batters helped Pakistan win the first T20I against New Zealand in Dunedin. It was Pakistan's first-ever win against New Zealand in the format.

Having elected to bat first, New Zealand got off to a steady start before medium-pacer Sana struck in the sixth over to remove Bernadine Bezuidenhout for 13. She then went on to dismiss Kate Anderson in the eighth over and pin Suzie Bates in front in the tenth to leave New Zealand at 59 for 3. She conceded just 18 runs off her four overs.

Sophie Devine and Maddy Green then cautiously started the repair job but Aliya Riaz came back to remove the former for a 17-ball 11. Nida Dar then dismissed Georgia Plimmer in the 16th over.

Green and Rowe then added 28 off 24 balls to take the total past 100. Green hit five boundaries during her stay and was unbeaten on 43, as New Zealand set Pakistan a target of 128.

In the chase, Pakistan openers Muneeba Ali and Shawaal Zulfiqar started slowly, scoring 30 runs in the powerplay. Devine broke the stand in the ninth over, removing Muneeba for 23, following which Zulfiqar and Dar built towards the target.

Zulfiqar departed for 41 and Dar for 23, leaving Pakistan with 35 runs to get off 38 balls. Riaz and Maroof came together for a fourth-wicket stand of 39 off 28 balls and finished the job with 10 balls remaining. Riaz scored the winning runs, a six off Jess Kerr in the 19th over.

