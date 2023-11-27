Archer released by IPL's Mumbai ahead of auction

Cricket Cricket Archer released by IPL's Mumbai ahead of auction

England's Jofra Archer has been released by his Indian Premier League team Mumbai Indians.

Follow on Published On: Mon, 27 Nov 2023 00:27:30 PKT

NEW DELHI (AFP) – England's Jofra Archer has been released by his Indian Premier League team Mumbai Indians ahead of the auction, as franchises on Sunday announced the names of retained players.

Gujarat Titans have kept Hardik Pandya on the list of retained players despite reports the all-rounder will move to his former franchise Mumbai.

England stars Ben Stokes and Joe Root have been released by their teams Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals after the two pulled out of the 2024 season.

All 10 franchises listed their retained and released players on Sunday's deadline as teams prepare for the auction on December 19.

Pandya stays on with Gujarat, but according to reports could move to Mumbai in the trading window open till December 12.

Australia fast bowler Josh Hazlewood has been released by Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad parted ways with England batsman Harry Brook.

Archer's release remained the most surprising since five-time champions Mumbai got the pace star in the 2022 season for $1.06 million despite his unavailability due to an elbow injury.

"The two other interesting releases are Jofra Archer, who @mipaltan had nurtured and were optimistic about," veteran commentator Harsha Bhogle wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

"And Josh Hazlewood at @RCBTweets which I suspect could be an indication that he may not be available."

The 28-year-old Archer returned to the team last year only to play five matches and take two wickets before being ruled out to injury.

The IPL remains the most popular and lucrative Twenty20 league in the world.

