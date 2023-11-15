Cricket board meeting continues to determine Babar Azam's captaincy

Pakistan finished fifth in the mega event where they won only four matches and lost five.

LAHORE (Web Desk) - The Pakistan Cricket Board officials meeting is underway at the board office to decide the fate of skipper Babar Azam who is also scheduled to meet the board chairman today (Wednesday).

Reports said that following the dismal performance of the Men in Green in the ICC World Cup 2023, the board officials are under tremendous pressure for drastic changes. The cricket players are also facing severe criticism and captaincy of Babar Azam is on the verge of collapse.

Meeting of Babar Azam and board management committee chairman Zaka Ashraf is expected today which will decide the fate of Azam.

Following defeat against England at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, the Pakistan's team director Mickey Arthur rallied behind skipper Babar Azam.

