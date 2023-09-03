Kohli's wicket was most important for us: Shaheen Afridi

03 September,2023 11:24 am

PALLEKELE: (Web Desk) Shaheen Shah Afridi, the Pakistani pacer, has said that he tried to get a breakthrough with the new ball and Alhamdulillah he succeeded.

He said due to the rain the match did not take place, but if it had, the result was in our hands, we couldn’t do anything with the weather.

Afridi said performance of the entire team during the innings was very impressive, and I always strived to get a breakthrough for the team in the first over.

“I was trying to swing from the front but the ball was not swinging in the right areas.”

He said he kept the combination of in-swing and out-swing which emerged quite helpful. I clinched first two wickets due to the swing combination and tried for dot balls to press the Indian players, he added.

He praised the Indian batsman Virat Kohli and said that Virat is a good player, his run rate against Pakistan is also high. He said Kohli's wicket was the most important for Pakistan because he is backbone of Indian batting line.

Mickey Arthur always says that fast bowlers win the matches and we tried to bowl in partnership, Afridi added.

Shedding light on the Haris Rauf's role, Afridi said the player is to frighten the rival players with his pace and bouncers. Naseem Shah and I try to go more on the swing, Afridi revealed the pacers modus operandi.

He added that playing in front of his own people is a real pleasure, hopefully the Gaddafi Stadium will have massive crowd to support us.

