Uncapped spinner Theo van Woerkom in Ireland's squad for England ODI series

Uncapped spinner Theo van Woerkom in Ireland's squad for England ODI series

Changes at the top as Ireland return to 50-over format for first time since failed World Cup bid.

02 September,2023 12:21 am

DUBLIN (Web Desk) - Paul Stirling will captain Ireland in their three-match ODI series against England in September, their first 50-over series since their disappointing display at the World Cup qualifying event in Zimbabwe in June and July.

Stirling will open the batting alongside Andrew Balbirnie, his predecessor as captain, while Curtis Campher has been confirmed as the new No.3, as Ireland take on the world champions England in three ODIs at Headingley, Trent Bridge and Bristol between September 20 and 26.

The squad includes a prospective new cap in Theo van Woerkom, a New Zealand-born left-arm spinner who has featured for Northern Knights in Ireland's provincial competition.

Ireland came into the World Cup qualifying tournament with high hopes of making it through to the main event for the first time since 2015. However, they eventually finished seventh after missing out on the Super Sixes' phase of the competition.

Since then, they have successfully reached the T20 World Cup in the Caribbean and the USA next year, and were most recently in action against India last week, losing the three-match series 2-0, with one abandonment.

"While the squad has an overall familiar shape, there are several important changes we are going to look at," Andrew White, Ireland men's national selector, said. "The key changes are at the top of the order where Andrew Balbirnie will open with Paul Stirling. The pair have a great understanding and we believe they can develop into a longer term opening option in the 50-over game.

"Along with this, Curtis Campher will make the move to number 3, where we believe he has the technique and aptitude to succeed in the role - he plays pace as well as anyone in the squad, and whilst he has been a mainstay of our middle order for a few years now, we believe he has the capability to batter higher up the order and have a really positive impact.

"We see this series as important in the development and evolution of our one-day squad and the players are certainly looking forward to locking horns with England for the first time in ODIs since 2020."

Ireland squad: Paul Stirling (capt), Mark Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Josh Little, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Theo van Woerkom, Craig Young.

