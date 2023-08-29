Madushanka, Kumara join Chameera, Hasaranga on Sri Lanka's injury list

Leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga is also recovering from a grade two strain in the thigh.

29 August,2023 12:22 am

COLOMBO (Web Desk) - Sri Lanka's bowling stocks have been ravaged by injury, with Dilshan Madushanka now ruled out of the Asia Cup, and Lahiru Kumara also likely to be unavailable. This, after Dushmantha Chameera had earlier been ruled out of the tournament as well.

Leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga is also recovering from a grade two strain in the thigh, and may not play a part in the Asia Cup, depending on the speed of his recovery as well as Sri Lanka's longevity in the tournament. It appears unlikely that he will play a role in the group stage, in any case.

Madushanka had torn an oblique muscle during a practice game on Friday, and may even be battling to regain fitness ahead of World Cup in October, Professor Arjuna de Silva, SLC's chairman of the medical committee told ESPNcricinfo. Chameera, likewise, has a pectoral injury that puts him in some doubt for the start of the World Cup as well.

Kumara, meanwhile, has suffered a side strain - a recurring injury. His recovery time is not expected to be as long as that of Chameera or Madushanka, but may put him out of the Asia Cup completely as well.

Kumara, Chameera, and Madushanka are among Sri Lanka's quickest bowlers, and their absence will create problems for Sri Lanka's attack, which had carried them through the World Cup Qualifier in June and July. In the absence of these quicks, Sri Lanka will likely have to rely on the likes of Kasun Rajitha, Pramod Madushan, and Matheesha Pathirana, all of whom have at least some experience.

Hasaranga, meanwhile, could be replaced by left-arm spinning allrounder Dunith Wellalage, although legspinning allrounder Dushan Hemantha may also be called up.

Sri Lanka's first match of the Asia Cup is against Bangladesh, on Thursday. They have to avoid finishing last in a group also featuring Afghanistan, to make it to the Super 4 stage.

