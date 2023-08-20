USA book a spot in U19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2024

Cricket Cricket USA book a spot in U19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2024

They complete the World Cup line-up for the event in Sri Lanka

20 August,2023 08:49 am

(Web Desk) - USA have booked their place in the U19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2024 with an impressive display in the Americas Qualifiers.

They complete the World Cup line-up for the event in Sri Lanka, joining 15 others who have already sealed their spot.

The Qualifier campaign started with a comfortable win against Bermuda but a loss to Canada opened up the qualification race.

But the USA bounced back in style beating Bermuda once again and registered two wins against Argentina including a score of 515 in one match.

Their final match against Canada was affected by rain and reduced to 22 overs a side. USA managed to restrict their opponents to 92/9 and chased it comfortably to ensure qualification for the World Cup.

Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, Ireland, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka, West Indies and Zimbabwe automatically qualified as the best-placed Full Member nations from the previous edition in 2022.

New Zealand from the East Asia-Pacific Qualifier, Nepal from the Asia Qualifier, Namibia from the Africa Qualifier and Scotland from the Europe Qualifiers are the others to make the tournament.

