Cricket Cricket When Pakistan will first take on India in 2023 World Cup?

Team Green expected to play first game against hosts on Oct 15

12 June,2023 10:18 am

(Web Desk) – The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has sent the proposed schedule for the 2023 World Cup to the International Cricket Council (ICC) and other member countries for their feedback.

The World Cup is scheduled to be hosted by India in October and November 2023.

Reports said that the world cup would commence from Oct 5 while the final game would be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 9.

The first match will be played between the defending champions England and New Zealand. Each team will play nine matches in the tournament.

Reports further said the first match between Pakistan and India would be played on Oct 15 in Ahmedabad. The Team Green would play matches against two qualifier teams in Ahmedabad and Hyderabad before taking on Australia and New Zealand in Bengaluru.

Pakistan would also be in action against Afghanistan, South Africa, Bangladesh and England in Kolkata. It is recalled that Pakistan has clarified that they would not play any match except final at the Narendra Modi Stadium.