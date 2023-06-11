Zaka Ashraf will be next PCB chief, says Ehsan Mazari

PM tasked Najam Sethi to meet former president for PCB chairman slot

11 June,2023 10:43 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Ehsan Mazari on Sunday made it clear that Zaka Ashraf would be the next Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman.

Speaking to Dunya News, Mr Mazari said, "The Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination stands with the name chosen by the Pakistan People's Party (PPP). We sent the summary to the Prime Minister's House a month ago".

The sources divulged the prime minister tasked PCB's interim Management Committee chairman Najam Sethi to meet former president Asif Zardari and convince him. However, Mr Sethi was still not being given an appointment to meet Mr Zardari.

On Friday, Mr Mazari expressed his desire to appoint Mr Ashraf as PCB chairman.

In a statement, Mr Mazari said that Mr Sethi, was appointed for four months to conduct elections for the PCB chairman. He questioned how the person who headed the PCB committee could become a candidate for the PCB chairmanship, adding that Zaka Ashraf would be the new chairman of the cricket board no matter what.

According to the reports, there were differences between the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the PPP over the appointment of the Pakistan Cricket Board chairman.