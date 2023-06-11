Has BCCI accepted hybrid model for Asia Cup?

Pakistan will host first four matches of tournament before its shifting to a neutral venue

11 June,2023

LAHORE (Web Desk) - The stance taken by the Pakistan Cricket Board seemed paid off as the Board of Cricket Control in India had accepted the ‘hybrid model’ proposed by the PCB to host the Asia Cup, insiders said.

Under the ‘hybrid model’, Pakistan will host the first four matches of the tournament before its shifting to a neutral venue where India will join the event. Earlier, the BCCI had refused to send its team to Pakistan for the tournament, which is scheduled for September.

The BCCI had demanded shifting of the entire tournament out of Pakistan and had also tried to woo other members of the Asian Cricket Council into forcing PCB’s hand.

The PCB had taken the stance that it could boycott the tournament if it was shifted and also hinted at pulling out of the World Cup, which is scheduled to be held in India later this year.

The insiders said that acceptance of the model was not linked to the PCB assuring the presence of the team at the World Cup in India. “But it does pave the way for Pakistan to play their World Cup matches at a neutral venue or even in India.”

BCCI’s acceptance comes after a delegation of the International Cricket Council visited Pakistan recently to exchange views with the PCB over its participation at the World Cup.

“That visit played a positive role,” insiders added, “as the ICC convinced India to accept the hybrid model as it can also be applied for the World Cup.”