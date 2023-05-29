Mitchell Marsh, Renshaw moved to reserves in Australia's WTC squad

Josh Hazlewood has been retained has been retained in Australia to 15-member squad.

29 May,2023 12:22 am

MELBOURNE (Web Desk) - Australia have pushed Mitchell Marsh and Matt Renshaw into their reserves for the upcoming WTC final against India, trimming their squad to 15 members in the process.

Josh Hazlewood, meanwhile, has been retained after scans had revealed no substantial damage - he left the IPL early after complaining of side soreness.

Josh Inglis, who is yet to play a Test, has found a place in the squad, as has Todd Murphy, who made his Test debut in India earlier this year. Michael Neser and Sean Abbott have been chosen to serve as net bowlers, with Neser tipped to replace Hazlewood in the main squad if required.

As for India, there were no late changes apart from Yashasvi Jaiswal, as reported earlier in the day, replacing Ruturaj Gaikwad in the list of stand-by players.

Both the uncapped Ishan Kishan and Jaydev Unadkat, who had injured his left shoulder during the IPL and was ruled out of the tournament, figure in the squad of 15. Kishan, who came in after the injury to KL Rahul during the IPL, is likely to be back-up for KS Bharat, India's first-choice Test wicketkeeper in Rishabh Pant's absence.

Also a part of the India squad is Shardul Thakur, who had missed three games in the IPL because of a niggle, and was not fit to bowl in a few games.

India's reserves are Mukesh Kumar, Suryakumar Yadav and Jaiswal.

The match will be played at The Oval from June 7 to 11, with June 12 pencilled in as the reserve day. The winners will earn US$ 1.6 million, while the runners-up will earn $800,000.

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (capt), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Steven Smith (vice-capt), Mitchell Starc, David Warner.

Standbys: Mitchell Marsh, Matt Renshaw

India squad: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wk), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Ishan Kishan (wk).

