Starc sticking to tried and tested formula ahead of World Cup

20 March,2023 05:25 pm

(Reuters) - Mitchell Starc said he has not deviated from his game plan in over a decade and after taking five wickets against India on Sunday there seems little reason to change things as Australia ramp up their preparations for this year's World Cup.

Starc claimed 5-53 for his ninth five-wicket haul in one-day internationals, his swing playing a key role in limiting India to a total of 117 before Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head sealed the win, setting up a series finale in Chennai on Wednesday.

"My plan hasn't changed for 13 years: bowl full, hit the stumps, try and swing it," Starc told reporters.

"That's been my role for a long time, to try and get wickets up front in the powerplay. At times that means I'm probably more expensive, but I'm trying to bring in all modes of dismissal, so it's certainly not a new game plan these last two games."

Starc said Australia would focus on winning the series before turning their attention to the 50-overs Cricket World Cup, which will take place in India in October and November.

"We now move on to Chennai, where we've got a chance (in) the decider ... once we get past that game and then it's probably more of a focus on the World Cup," Starc said.

"There's parts of this series where the World Cup will be in the back of your mind, but I think predominantly for this group, we've still got a chance to win a one-day series in India, which is pretty special."