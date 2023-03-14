Legends League Cricket: Shahid Afridi's Asian Lions squad beat World Giants by 35 runs

Misbahul Haq remained top scorer with 44 runs

DOHA (Web Desk) – Asian Lions maintained their winning spree as they defeat World Giants by 35 runs in a match on Day 3 of the Legends League Cricket in Doha, Qatar.

Pakistani legend Shahid Afridi’s Lions built a target of 100 runs for Aaron Finch’s Giants in the ten over match on Monday night. Misbaulhaq displayed impressive performance with bat as he made 44 runs while Tilakaratne Dilshan scored 32 runs. However, Afridi could not perform with the batt but his bowling dismissed opening pair of the rival team.

The Giants made 64 for five while chasing the target in ten overs. The victory helped Lions maintain their roar-some reign at the top, while World Giants stays at the second place. India Maharajas are still searching for their royal form, with a 3rd-place position.

Squads

Asian Lions: Upul Tharanga, Tilakaratne Dilshan, Thisara Perera, Shahid Afridi*, Misbah Ul-Haq, Asghar Afghan, Paras Khadka, Abdur Razzak, Abdul Razzaq, Mohammad Hafeez, Sohail Tanvir

World Giants: Lendl Simmons, Chris Gayle, Shane Watson, Aaron Finch*, Ross Taylor, Ricardo Powell, Kevin O'Brien, Jacques Kallis, Monty Panesar, Morn Van Wyk, Paul Collingwood