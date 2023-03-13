Williamson steers NZ to dramatic victory, Sri Lanka's WTC hopes dashed

13 March,2023 12:54 pm

CHRISTCHURCH (Reuters) - New Zealand conjured up a remarkable victory for the second time in two weeks by chasing down a target of 285 runs on the final ball of the rain-shortened final day to beat Sri Lanka by two wickets in the first test in Christchurch on Monday.

The dramatic win, which came on the back of the one-run victory over England after following on in Wellington, put the hosts 1-0 up in the two-match series and ended Sri Lanka's hopes of playing in the World Test Championship (WTC) final.