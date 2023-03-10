Australia wear black armbands to honour Cummins' mother

Cummins flew home after the second Test last month to be with his seriously ill mother

10 March,2023 12:34 pm

(AFP) Australia’s players wore black armbands on the second day of the fourth Test against India in Ahmedabad on Friday following the death of skipper Pat Cummins’ mother.

Cummins flew home after the second Test last month to be with his seriously ill mother and Cricket Australia said in a statement that she had now died.

“We are deeply saddened at the passing of Maria Cummins overnight,” Cricket Australia said in a short statement on Twitter.

“On behalf of Australian cricket we extend our heartfelt condolences to Pat, the Cummins family and their friends.

“The Australian men’s team will today wear black armbands as a mark of respect.”

Steve Smith stood in as captain for the victory in the third Test in Indore and is again skippering the tourists for the final match of the series in Ahmedabad.

India lead the series 2-1.