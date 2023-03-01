Bismah Maroof steps down as Pakistan women's team captain

PCB chairman Najam Sethi said that Bismah will continue to play for Pakistan as a player.

01 March,2023 02:56 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Bismah Maroof on Tuesday stepped down from captaincy of the Pakistan women's cricket team after her team’s dismal performance in the recently concluded ICC Women's T20 World Cup

According to sources, Bismah Maroof has resigned from her role as the captain of the national team, which has been accepted by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee Chairman Najam Sethi.

In a message on Twitter, PCB chairman Najam Sethi said: “I have accepted resignation of @maroof_bismah Captain of Pakistan Women’s National Team. She wants to make way for a younger colleague. But happily she will continue to play for Pakistan and bring laurels for her country.”

It should be noted that under the leadership of Bismah Maroof, Pakistan women's cricket team won 16 out of 34 ODI matches, while they have won 27 out of 62 T20Is.

