Cameras, fiber cable, generator batteries stolen from Gaddafi stadium

Cricket Cricket Cameras, fiber cable, generator batteries stolen from Gaddafi stadium

Two cases registered against thieves at Gulberg police station,

26 February,2023 04:07 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Eight cameras worth millions of rupees have been stolen from Gaddafi Stadium Lahore and a fiber cable laid around the stadium has also been stolen.

Batteries of generators installed for lighting at Gaddafi Stadium have also been found missing. CCTV cameras were installed around Gaddafi Stadium for PSL security, special control room was also formed to monitor the cameras.

Two cases have been registered against the thieves at Gulberg police station. There is CCTV footage of the thieves escaping but they could not be arrested.

