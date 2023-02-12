Shahid Afridi's interesting comment on son-in-law's designed Qalandars kit

Cricket Cricket Shahid Afridi's interesting comment on son-in-law's designed Qalandars kit

Shaheen didn’t design marriage dress, how did he design Qalandars’ kit, Shahid Afridi

12 February,2023 03:28 am

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Lahore Qalandars captain Shaheen Afridi has been in discussion on social media after news that he designed the kit of his PSL team.

Lahore Qalandars' kit for the eighth edition of PSL has been designed by team captain Shaheen Shah Afridi on which the map of the city has been made.

Now during a conversation in a private TV channel, former all rounder and legendary hitter Shahid Afridi was asked about this to which he turned out to be unaware of. The former captain said that he did not know that the kit was designed by Shaheen.

Shahid Afridi commented humorously on it and said, “Shaheen did not design his marriage dress and how did he design the kit.” Both the hosts laughed at this comment of Shahid Afridi after which Lala himself laughed out.

Lahore Qalandars CEO Atif Rana had announced earlier the kit was unveiled that Shaheen Afridi was their captain and that he was also designing the new kit for the team. He said that as Shaheen gets wickets his kit design will also blow everyone's senses.

