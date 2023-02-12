Qasim Akram ready to take full advantage of PSL-8

I want to learn varieties of spin from Imran Tahir, Shoaib Malik, Tabraiz Shamsi, says Qasim

12 February,2023 03:26 am

KARACHI (Web Desk) - Karachi Kings' young cricketer Qasim Akram has said that he is ready to take full advantage of the opportunity in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 8.

Qasim Akram said that he wanted to learn more varieties of spin from players like Imran Tahir, Shoaib Malik and Tabraiz Shamsi which can be useful to him in the future. He said that the combination of Karachi Kings was good and they will try to perform well as a team in PSL-8.

He said that he was enjoying the atmosphere of the dressing room and that the PSL was a good platform for young cricketers.

