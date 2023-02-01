Naseem Shah's action towards Azam Khan sparks debate on body shaming

01 February,2023 11:15 pm

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Cricketer Naseem Shah has come under criticism for body shaming fellow player Azam Khan during a Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) match between the Khulna Tigers and Comilla Victorians.

A video of the interaction – between the two players – went viral on social media, showing Mr Shah approaching Mr Khan, exchanging words, and then imitating his walk by holding his arms up. While the 19-year-old bowler may have intended the act to be humorous, it was seen as body shaming by many on social media.

After the video went on to viral, the fans started to slam Mr Shah for teasing Mr Khan. One of the followers penned, “Something to laugh about, it's disgusting actually, body shaming,” another of the netizens penned, “What’s there to laugh about?

