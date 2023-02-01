Australia's Hussey takes charge of Hundred strugglers Welsh Fire

London (AFP) – Former Australia batsman Mike Hussey has been appointed men's head coach of the Welsh Fire, the ailing Hundred team announced on Wednesday.

The 47-year-old made more than 300 appearances for Australia across all international formats before moving into coaching.

Hussey recently worked with England during their victorious T20 World Cup campaign in Australia.

He will take over at the Cardiff-based Fire from former South Africa opener Gary Kirsten, who bowed out in December.

The Fire have struggled to make a mark in the Hundred, finishing second-bottom and last in the first two seasons.

"Hopefully I can help get things moving in the right direction on the pitch in Cardiff and give all of those fans who've been coming to watch something to really get excited about," Hussey said.