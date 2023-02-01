Sam Curran fined for 'excessive celebration' of Bavuma dismissal

Cricket Cricket Sam Curran fined for 'excessive celebration' of Bavuma dismissal

Sam Curran has been fined 15 percent of his match fee and handed a demerit point.

01 February,2023 07:08 am

KIMBERLEY (South Africa) (AFP) – England all-rounder Sam Curran has been fined 15 percent of his match fee and handed a demerit point for "excessively celebrating" his dismissal of South African captain Temba Bavuma in the second one-day international on Sunday.

The penalty was announced by the International Cricket Council on Tuesday.

The teams meet in the third and final match of the World Cup Super League series in Kimberley on Wednesday.

Bavuma made 109 as South Africa took a decisive 2-0 series lead in Bloemfontein before scooping a ball from Curran into his stumps.

Curran ran down the pitch and got close to Bavuma as he celebrated the wicket.

Match referee Jeff Crowe of New Zealand fined Curran following a report by the umpires. Curran admitted the offence and there was no need for a formal hearing.

According to the ICC, Curran was found to have committed a level one offence of the ICC code of conduct when he "excessively celebrated towards and in close proximity to the dismissed batter, being an action which had the potential to provoke an aggressive reaction from Bavuma".

If a player accumulates four or more demerit points within a 24-month period he faces a ban. It was Curran s first offence within the time period.

