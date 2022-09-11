South Africa's Jansen and Rabada polish off England tail in 3rd Test

11 September,2022 04:28 pm

LONDON (AFP) - Marco Jansen took his maiden five-wicket haul at this level as South Africa restricted England to a first-innings lead of 40 runs in the third and deciding Test at the Oval on Sunday.

England, resuming on their overnight 154-7, lost their last three wickets in 16 legal balls for the addition of just four more runs as they were dismissed for 158 in reply to South Africa s 118.

Left-arm quick Jansen, who ended the innings when he had Ben Foakes (14) caught in the slips, finished with figures of 5-35 in 12.2 overs, surpassing his previous best in a seven-Test career of 4-31 against India at Johannesburg in January.

Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada, who struck twice on Sunday in removing tailenders Ollie Robinson and Jack Leach, took 4-81 in 13 overs.

Jansen had been unlucky to be dropped from the South Africa side that lost the second Test by an innings and 85 runs at Old Trafford as England levelled this three-match series at 1-1.

But at the Oval he has led the way for the Proteas, top-scoring with 30 in their meagre first innings before starring with the ball.

This match has effectively been reduced to a three-day game, with Thursday s opening day washed out without a ball bowled before Friday s play was abandoned following the death of Britain s Queen Elizabeth II.