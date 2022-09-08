Two dead in aerial firing in Peshawar after Pakistan's victory against Afghanistan

Two dead in aerial firing in Peshawar after Pakistan's victory against Afghanistan

Police have arrested 41 people involved in aerial firing after Pakistan victory against Afghanistan

08 September,2022 03:57 am

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - At least two people were killed and four others, including three women, were injured in celebratory firing after Pakistan’s victory against Afghanistan to seal a final spot in the Asia Cup Twenty20 tournament on Wednesday.

According to deceased Sadees brother, his younger brother and his friend Khayam died in aerial firing in Matni area of Peshawar. He alleged that the two youngsters were killed by aerial firing from Khayam’s father Niaz Ali.

Separately, four persons including three women were wounded in aerial firing in different localities of Peshawar including Dalzak Road, Nothia and Kotla Mohsin Khan.

Aerial firing was reported in the limits of different police stations across the city. Police have arrested 41 people involved in aerial firing after Pakistan victory against Afghanistan from different areas of the city. Police have also registered cases against the accused and started further investigation

