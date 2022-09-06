Green's 89 steers Australia to two-wicket win over New Zealand in first ODI

CAIRNS (AFP) - Emerging star Cameron Green held his nerve with a career best 89 not out in Australia s thrilling two-wicket victory over New Zealand in the first one-day international on Tuesday in Cairns.

After Glenn Maxwell starred with four wickets and a spectacular catch to restrict New Zealand to a modest 232-9, Australia slumped to 44-5 against inspired new ball bowling from quicks Trent Boult and Matt Henry under lights.

A composed Green and Alex Carey (85) turned the match on its head with a brilliant 158-run partnership to overwhelm an increasingly ragged New Zealand attack.

But Carey s dismissal in the 40th over triggered a late twist as Australia crashed to 207-8 and still needing 26 runs, a target made more difficult with Green in discomfort with cramps.

Green, however, would not be denied as Australia sealed victory in an anti-climax through a wide delivery from quick Lockie Ferguson to start the 46th over.

Australia drew first blood in the three-match Chappell-Hadlee series, which continues at the same venue on Thursday.

"It was an amazing effort in his 11th (ODI) game to play a match-winning knock," Australia skipper Aaron Finch said of 23-year-old Green.

Australia s batting order appeared set for another humiliating performance in the wake of being dismissed for a lowly 141 in a stunning three-wicket loss to underdog Zimbabwe on Saturday.

Their chase started disastrously when under-pressure Finch fell lbw to Boult for five.

The 35-year-old opener unsuccessfully reviewed the decision and trudged off with his ODI career seemingly hanging in the balance having scored just 26 runs in his last six matches.

Left-arm quick Boult was on a roll when he dismissed in-form Steve Smith and recalled Marnus Labuschagne then Henry took over to leave Australia teetering before Green and Carey produced a record sixth-wicket partnership for Australia against New Zealand in ODIs.

"It ebbed and flowed. We weren t able to get that extra breakthrough after they were five down early," said captain Kane Williamson as New Zealand s 13-year drought in ODIs against the home team in Australia continued.

After Finch won the toss and chose to bowl, Maxwell s part-time off-spin stole the show as New Zealand s batters failed to convert starts with Devon Conway (46), Williamson (45) and Tom Latham (43) falling short of half-centuries.

Maxwell s purple patch started when he brilliantly caught veteran opener Martin Guptill one-handed in the gully in the fifth over before he took over with the ball.

The day-night contest ended an 18-year drought of international cricket in Cairns.