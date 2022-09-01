Sri Lanka win toss, opt to field first in ‘do or die’ encounter

01 September,2022 06:27 pm

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to field first against Bangladesh in the 5th match of Asia Cup 2022 at Dubai Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

This is a do-or-die contest for the both the teams as the side who will win this match, will through to the Super 4 stage of the tournament and will join India, Afghanistan.

Both Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have been struggle to perform with great zeal. This is the best opportunity for both the sides to gain confidence by putting up a fiery show with both bat and bowl.

It merits mention here that the fourth team has yet to make its way to the Super 4, as the match between Pakistan and Hong Kong tomorrow will decide the fourth team to qualify the Super 4 stage.