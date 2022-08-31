Australia's Marsh out of Zimbabwe, NZ series with injury
Cricket
Mitchell Marsh is expected to be fit for Australia's T20 tour of India next month.
SYDNEY (AFP) - Mitchell Marsh will miss the rest of the ODI series against Zimbabwe and matches versus New Zealand after suffering a minor ankle injury, with Australia taking no chances ahead of the T20 World Cup.
The all-rounder was experiencing "ankle soreness" following the five-wicket defeat of Zimbabwe on Sunday in Townsville, according to cricket.com.au on Tuesday.
Marsh is expected to be fit for Australia s T20 tour of India next month, which comes prior to the World Cup on home soil.
Wicketkeeper Josh Inglis will return from England to step in for the 30-year-old, but he will not arrive in time for Wednesday s second ODI against Zimbabwe, again in Townsville.
"It s disappointing for Mitch, but there s some pretty important stuff coming up," captain Steve Smith told reporters.
"He was a big part of our T20 World Cup campaign last year and I m sure there s big plans for him this year."
"The priority is to get him right for that," Smith added of Marsh, Australia s hero when they hammered New Zealand in the T20 World Cup final last year.
The series against Zimbabwe will be followed by three one-dayers against New Zealand starting on September 6, all in Cairns.