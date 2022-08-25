PBCC shortlists 21 probables for Blind Cricket WC

25 August,2022

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) has shortlisted 21 probables for the third World Cup Cricket for the Blind to be held in India in December this year.

According to PBCC Chairman Syed Sultan Shah, these players were shortlisted after viewing their performances in the recent tournaments.

Out of these 21 players, the final team of 17 will be shortlisted in November 2022.

The PBCC has also approached the government of Pakistan for the ‘No Objection Certificate’ (NOC) to participate in the event.

The 21 probables include B1 category: Riasat Khan, Zafar Iqbal, Sajid Nawaz, Muhammad Shah Zaib, Muhammad Asif, Fakhar Abbas, Muhammad Salman

B2 category: Badar Munir, Nisar Ali, Moain Aslam, Anees Javed, Shahzeb Haider, Kamran Akhter, Niamat Ullah; B3 category: Muhammad Rashid, Mati Ullah, Faisal Mehmood, Mohsin Khan, Muhammad Safdar, Akmal Hayat Nasir and Sana Ullah Khan