Amir says no current Pakistan bowler is as 'classy' as him

Cricket Cricket Amir says no current Pakistan bowler is as 'classy' as him

In addition to this, Amir claimed that no other Pakistani bowler has the skills that he has.

19 July,2022 08:56 am

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Former Pakistan pacer Muhammad Amir has recently claimed that no current Pakistani pace bowler is "as talented as he is".

"I don t think there is a comparison of anyone with me. I was the only bowler who was in the ICC rankings. Even when I was dropped after the World Cup, I was still in the rankings for a good year and a half," claimed Amir, while talking to a local media outlet.

In addition to this, Amir claimed that no other Pakistani bowler has the skills that he has.

"The skills that I have don t compare to anyone along with my mindset. I don t think there are any comparisons because everyone has a different class and I have my own class," he proudly added.

When the former pacer was asked if he is thinking about returning to international cricket, Amir said that he will not consider it while Ramiz Raja is working as Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman.

“Mera aur Ramiz Raja ka bohot puraana pyaar hai jo khatam nahi hoga (Our relationship goes back a long way and it won’t end). It’s understandable why I didn’t take back my retirement when he (Raja) took charge,” he concluded.