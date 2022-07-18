Pakistan's Nawaz relishing Test return with 'dream' five-wicket haul

18 July,2022 11:32 pm

GALLE (AFP) - Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz said Monday that his maiden five-wicket haul on return to Test cricket was a "dream" performance he aimed to repeat.

The 28-year-old Nawaz, who played just three Tests for Pakistan in 2016, impressed with his left-arm spin to dent the Sri Lankan top and middle-order in the first match in Galle.

He combined with leg-spinner Yasir Shah to reduce Sri Lanka to 267 for eight but the hosts hit back with Dinesh Chandimal s unbeaten 86 to lead by 333 at the end of the third day s play.

"It s every bowler s dream to get a five-for in Test cricket and the same goes for me," Nawaz told reporters.

"I am very happy and I will keep working hard and repeat this kind of performance again."

Nawaz made his debut across formats in 2016 but his five-day career came to a halt after just three Tests against West Indies in the United Arab Emirates.

His white-ball reputation has grown, with 19 one-day internationals and 30 Twenty20 matches for the national team, but he insists red-ball cricket is what excites him most.

"I kept on playing first-class cricket, obviously played a lot of white-ball international cricket but a Test opportunity didn t come my way," Nawaz said of his cricketing journey.

"Focus was to play red-ball cricket which makes you grow as a player. My 2022 red-ball season at home was good as I made over 700 runs and took 28-29 wickets.

"I m happy to bowl well on my comeback and hoping to turn up with the bat as well."

Babar Azam s Pakistan will need to bowl out Sri Lanka, who were 329-9 at stumps, on the fourth day and then chase an already challenging-looking total.

But Nawaz remains confident of the Pakistan batting that fought back from 87-5 to just four runs short of Sri Lanka s 222 in the first innings.

"They have put up a good total, looking at the conditions, but it s not impossible," he said.

"As a batting unit if we get two-three good partnerships then it will be achievable I think."

