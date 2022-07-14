Sri Lanka announces squad for Pakistan Test series

14 July,2022 03:30 pm

COLOMBO (Dunya News) - Sri Lanka Cricket Selection Committee has announced 18-member squad to take part in the upcoming test series against Pakistan.



The series will consist of two matches, which will be played under the ICC World Test Championship Cycle of 2021 – 2023.



The first test match will commence on the July 16, 2022 at the Galle International Cricket Stadium. while the second will be played from July 24 to 28.

Squad: Dimuth Karunaratne – Captain, Pathum Nissanka, Oshada Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kamindu Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella (Wk), Dinesh Chandimal (Wk), Ramesh Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Vishwa Fernando, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Prabath Jayasuriya, Dunith Wellalage, Jeffrey Vandersay.