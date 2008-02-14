Sobers 'cannot believe' England's dashing approach to Test cricket
Cricket
Sobers has admitted to being left bewildered by England's astonishing start to 2022 Test season.
LONDON (AFP) - Cricket great Garry Sobers has admitted to being left bewildered by England s astonishing start to their 2022 home Test season.
England, after winning just one of their 17 previous red-ball internationals, have adopted an aggressive and attacking approach under their new leadership duo of captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum, whitewashing Test world champions New Zealand 3-0 and then defeating India in the Covid delayed fifth Test at Edgbaston.
West Indies star Sobers, speaking at the launch of a foundation named after him that has been established to support underprivileged young cricketers, said: "I can t believe what I was seeing in the Tests.
"Flashing bats and people trying to hit fours and sixes every ball," added Sobers, widely regarded as one of cricket s greatest all-rounders and the first man to hit six sixes in a first-class over, off Glamorgan s Malcolm Nash when batting for Nottinghamshire at Swansea in 1968.
"It s good from the spectator s point of view -- rather than dull and boring cricket, pushing it back down the wicket."
But Sobers, widely regarded as one of cricket s greatest all-rounders, was also renowned for being a fundamentally correct, if supremely elegant, left-handed batsman.
"I do worry about the technical side of the game, though, that it s suffering," he said.
"That s why I enjoy watching Joe Root, he s a hell of a good player," explained Sobers as he paid tribute to the former England captain, the world s top-ranked Test batsman.
- Boy days -
Sobers also expressed his admiration for England s James Anderson, the most succesful fast bowler in Test history.
"I m also a big fan of James Anderson. He s getting better and quicker. He runs in like he s just 20 years of age. He s 40 soon -- I can t believe it!," added Sobers, who enjoyed a 20-year international career for the West Indies from 1954-1974 before being knighted for his services to cricket in 1975.
The Sir Garry Sobers Foundation (https://sirgarrysobers.org) aims to change the life trajectories of young people all over the world.
It is now looking to raise 50 million pound ($59 million) to help talented youngsters. The foundation will have five hubs, in Britain, the West Indies, India, Australia and South Africa.
The initiative has been launched with the support of Bravia Capital, a private investment firm based in New York, established in 2000 by Bharat Bhise.
"It s wonderful to be here -- it feels that what you have done in life has been a success, and people have liked and loved you because of that," said Sobers as he spoke to an audience during the launch of the foundation at London s County Hall on Monday.
"I d like to feel it was not just what I did on the field, but how I carried myself off it, and what I did for my family and country. Hopefully this can help others follow my path."
Sobers, who turns 86 on July 28, recalled the time when as an unsure 19-year-old making his way in the West Indies he started to feel accepted by the side.
"I was called an imposter. I d just arrived, and was looking around at the conditions and thinking what am I doing here? But I took this catch at second slip, and I couldn t believe it. Learie Constantine (an outstanding West Indies all-rounder of the 1920s and 1930s) saw it and said: "It s impossible!"
"Cricket has given me everything. My father died when I was young, and although I had family around they all had to go to work."
Sobers, who was joined by several former internationals in West Indies Gordon Greenidge, Brian Lara and Joel Garner, India s Farokh Engineer and South Africa s Mike Procter, as well as England s Allan Lamb and John Lever, added: "Junior cricket development has always been close to my heart.
"After my retirement, I spent seven years in Australia and elsewhere coaching, and I loved it just as much as playing. It was so rewarding and took me back to my boy days , as we say in Barbados."