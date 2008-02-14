Root vows to be with new England skipper Stokes 'every step of the way'

Root vows to be with new England skipper Stokes 'every step of the way'

28 April,2022 08:09 pm

LONDON (AFP) - Former skipper Joe Root promised to be with new England Test captain Ben Stokes "every step of the way" after his close friend was appointed as his successor on Thursday.

The 30-year-old Stokes, who served as Root s deputy, was the overwhelming favourite to take charge of a struggling team that have won just one of their past 17 Test matches.

Root stood down earlier this month following a series loss in the Caribbean, which came after England s 4-0 Ashes defeat in Australia.

But the star batsman, who has continued to pile on the runs despite England s woeful run of results, said he would give Stokes his complete support.

"Always got each other s backs," Root tweeted. "Congratulations mate, I ll be right with you every step of the way."

South Africa great AB de Villiers said Stokes appointment represented a departure from the kind of England skipper he had come up against during his celebrated career.

"Stokes is a different type of captain for England," de Villiers, 38, told AFP.

"They have not seen (recently) an aggressive player who leads from the front as skipper," the gifted batsman, who retired from all forms of cricket in November, added.

"The way he plays the game he is not a typical England thinking captain. England captains have always been thinkers.

"It will be a different and exciting time for England with a player who is capable of going out there and getting a big figure. He is a positive and outgoing person and that is great to have as a captain."

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen also backed star all-rounder Stokes s appointment, tweeting: "Congrats, @benstokes38! An incredible honour and I know you ll do all of us England fans proud!"

And British Prime Minister Boris Johnson gave his endorsement to Stokes.

"The prime minister would want to congratulate Ben as England men s Test captain," said his official spokesman.

"This appointment he backs wholeheartedly. He s an inspirational player, an example to many people, and the prime minister is confident he will lead the England men s team back to where it should be."

Stokes s first match in charge will be England s game against New Zealand, the land of his birth, in the first Test of a three-match series at Lord s starting on June 2.

"Thanks for all the messages," Stokes tweeted on Thursday

"Proud day for me and my family. I love playing cricket for England, see you at Lord s."

Stokes is due to give his first news conference as the permanent England captain at his Durham home ground on Tuesday.