Pakistan's Shan Masood hits maiden double century

LONDON (AFP) - Pakistan opening batsman Shan Masood hit a maiden double century on Thursday playing for Derbyshire in the English county championship.

The stylish 32-year-old left-hander was 201 not out in a total of 327-2 a stumps on the first day of the match against Sussex at Derby.

His runs came off 271 balls with 22 boundaries.

Masood, who has played 25 Tests for Pakistan with a career best of 156, has been in a rich vein of form in the English tournament.

In Derbyshire s opening match against Middlesex last week he made 91 and 62.