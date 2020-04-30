Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl first against New Zealand on Saturday.

CHRISTCHURCH (Dunya News) - Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof has won the toss and elected to bowl first in their ICC Women s Cricket World Cup clash against New Zealand in Christchurch on Saturday.

While New Zealand still have a mathematical chance of reaching the semi-finals, Pakistan are playing for pride in this contest having won just once through their first six games.

The White Ferns need a resounding victory that boosts their net run rate and then rely on India and England losing heavily in their final matches on Sunday just to have any chance of sneaking in.

Veteran seamer Lea Tahuhu is out of the New Zealand side with a hamstring injury and Rosemary Mair is her replacement, while Pakistan have made two changes to their playing XI.

Nahida Khan and Aiman Anwer miss out, with Muneeba Ali and Anam Amin named included.

New Zealand XI: Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine (c), Amelia Kerr, Amy Satterthwaite, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Katey Martin, Frakie Mackay, Jess Kerr, Hannah Rowe, Rosemary Mair

Pakistan XI: Sidra Amin, Muneeba Ali, Bismah Maroof (c), Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Nawaz, Fatima Sana, Diana Baig, Nashra Sundhu, Anam Amin

