CHRISTCHURCH (Dunya News) - England captain Heather Knight has won the toss and elected to bowl first in their ICC Women s Cricket World Cup match against Pakistan in Christchurch on Thursday.

The defending champions need to continue on their winning ways if they are to book their place in the semi-finals, while Pakistan are looking for a second victory on the trot.

England have made one change to their playing XI, with all-rounder Emma Lamb coming into their side to replace Charlie Dean.

Pakistan have made two changes to their team, with opener Nahida Khan and seamer Aiman Anwer replacing Muneeba Ali and Anam Amin.

England XI: Tammy Beaumont, Danni Wyatt, Heather Knight (c), Nat Sciver, Amy Jones, Sophia Dunkley, Emma Lamb, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Anya Shrubsole

Pakistan XI: Nahida Khan, Sidra Ameen, Bismah Maroof (c), Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Sidra Nawaz, Diana Baig, Nashra Sundhu, Aiman Anwar

