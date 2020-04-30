Pakistan bat against Australia on third day of Lahore Test

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Abdullah Shafique and Azhar Ali are in command of Pakistan’s batting as the play on day three of the title-deciding Test of the historic Pakistan-Australia series is underway.

Pakistan reached stumps on day two at 90 for 1 as the hosts trailed by 301 runs. Naseem’s brilliant 4 for 58 from 31 overs marked by reverse swing mastery helped restrict Australia and move this match forward with the series deadlocked after two draws in batting friendly conditions in Rawalpindi and Karachi.

Azhar survived a stumping scare while batting on 14 but the review showed his foot was planted well inside the crease after he was beaten by a well-flighted delivery from spinner Mitchell Swepson.