Australia became the first team to guarantee their spot in the World Cup semi-finals.

WELLINGTON (Dunya News) - Australia captain Meg Lanning has won the toss and elected to bowl first in the ICC Women s Cricket World Cup match against South Africa in Wellington on Tuesday.

Australia became the first team to guarantee their spot in the World Cup semi-finals thanks to their victory over India last time out, a fifth win from five matches.

And today’s opponents South Africa can join the Aussies in officially sealing a semi-final spot if they beat the tournament favourites at Basin Reserve.

The Proteas could well already have enough to make it through, with eight points on the board and two further matches to play after the Australia fixture. And the current focus is on trying to pick up a statement win against the six-time World Champions.

“Obviously they re a world-class side, they re number one in the world, so it s not a game that we re going to take lightly at all,” talented batter Laura Wolvaardt said.

It s a huge clash in Wellington as top-of-the-table Australia take on second-placed South Africa at the ICC Women s Cricket World Cup.

It s a huge clash at Basin Reserve as top-of-the-table Australia take on second-placed South Africa at the ICC Women s Cricket World Cup.

South Africa have made two changes to their side for the match, with Lara Goodall and Tumi Sekhukhune brought into the XI for Tazmin Brits and Masabata Klaas.

All-rounder Annabel Sutherland replaces teenage quick Darcie Brown as the only change for Australia.

South Africa XI: Laura Wolvaardt, Lizelle Lee, Lara Goodall, Sune Luus (c), Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Trisha Chetty, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Tumi Sekhukhune

Australia XI: Alyssa Healy, Rachael Haynes, Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Jessica Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt

