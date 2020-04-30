Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof has won toss and elected to bowl first against Bangladesh on Monday.

HAMILTON (Dunya News) - Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof has won the toss and elected to bowl first in their ICC Women s Cricket World Cup match against Bangladesh on Monday.

Pakistan have fielded an unchanged side. Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof while talking after winning the toss said that the plan is to restrict Bangladesh and chase whatever total they post on the board.

Both sides are looking for their first victory of the tournament and need a win here to stay in contention for a place in the semi-finals.

Pakistan XI: Nahida Khan, Sidra Ameen, Bismah Maroof (c), Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Sidra Nawaz, Diana Baig, Nashra Sundhu, Ghulam Fatima

Bangladesh XI: Shamima Sultana, Shamima Akhter, Fargana Hoque, Nigar Sultana (c), Rumana Ahmed, Salma Khatun, Fahima Khatun, Ritu Moni, Nahida Akter, Jahanara Alam, Fariha Trisna

