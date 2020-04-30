Pakistan are still searching for their first victory at the tournament.

MOUNT MAUNGANUI (Dunya News) – Pakistan won the toss and put South Africa to bat first in their third match of the Women’s World Cup on Friday, Dunya News reported.

Pakistan are still searching for their first victory at the tournament, while South Africa are looking to make it two wins from as many matches.

Spinner Ghulam Fatima comes into the Pakistan XI for Anam Amin, while South Africa welcome back Lee for the unlucky Lara Goodall.

Pakistan XI: Sidra Amin, Nahida Khan, Bismah Maroof (c), Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Sidra Nawaz, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Ghulam Fatima

South Africa XI: Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Suné Luus (c), Mignon du Preez, Chloe Tryon, Trisha Chetty, Marizanne Kapp, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas

