ISLAMABAD (AFP) - Australian spin great Nathan Lyon said Wednesday he was relishing the challenge of bowling against one of the world s top batsmen, Babar Azam, in the first Test against Pakistan starting this week.

The 34-year-old is the highest wicket-taker in the Australia squad with 415 from 105 Tests, and boasts a record of 95 victims in 19 matches across Asia.

Azam is the world s number one batsman in one-day internationals as well Twenty20s, and is ranked ninth in the Test rankings.

"I have always said from day one of my career that I want to compete against the best players in the world, and Babar is definitely one of those guys," Lyon told a video news conference.

Azam is the linch-pin in Pakistan s often vulnerable batting line-up that also has veteran Azhar Ali and the hard-working Fawad Alam.

"I can t wait to challenge myself, but there are some unbelievable batters in this Pakistan line-up that I am going to have some decent challenges with.

"To be honest, my mindset in every game I go into is to win and not go into to draw or lose it, so my mindset is to be here in Pakistan and win 3-0."

Lyon said Australia are on a high after thumping England 4-0 in the Ashes earlier this year.

"I think it s a very young and exciting Australian Test squad that will go here coming off from a pretty spectacular summer back home and that s given the group a lot of confidence."

He likened the Rawalpindi stadium pitch to the ones Australia played against Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates in 2018.

"There is not much grass on it. I am expecting it to be pretty good to bat on for the first couple of days and then hopefully spin and reverse swing may come into it," he added.

