Aliya, Javeria, Fatima, Nashra star in Pakistan's win over Bangladesh

CHRISTCHURCH (Dunya News) – Pakistan won their second ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup warm-up Wednesday as they defeated Bangladesh by seven runs at Lincoln. In the first warm-up, they had defeated hosts New Zealand on 27 February by four wickets.

Young right-arm pacer Fatima Sana and left-arm orthodox Nashra Sandhu shared seven wickets between them as the former starred with four for 47 and the latter returned three for 22 in 8.2 overs, which included three maidens.

Fargana Hoque, with 71, top-scored for Bangladesh.

The match had started with a delay due to morning showers and had to be stopped after 3.1 overs because of a passing shower after Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof elected to bat after her Bangladesh counterpart called wrong at the toss.

Aliya Riaz, once again, top-scored for her side with 45 not out after Javeria Khan (44) and Bismah Maroof (32) struck 73-run partnership after Pakistan were reduced to three for 38 in 10 overs.

Fatima contributed 29 with the bat in the 33 balls she faced.

Pakistan travel to Tauranga on Thursday, where they open their World Cup campaign on 6 March against India at Bay Oval. They will also play Australia and South Africa, before moving to Hamilton.