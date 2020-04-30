Hasan Ali will be available for Lancashire's opening six matches in first-class County Championship.

LONDON (AFP) - Pakistan paceman Hasan Ali has joined Lancashire for part of the upcoming 2022 season, the English county announced Tuesday.

The 27-year-old, who has taken 72 wickets in 17 Tests, will be available for Lancashire s opening six matches in the first-class County Championship, which starts next month.

In heading to Old Trafford, he follows Pakistan fast-bowling great Wasim Akram, who had several successful seasons as an overseas player with Lancashire.

"I am very excited at the prospect of playing county cricket in England for the first time in my career," Hasan told Lancashire s website.

"Emirates Old Trafford is a stadium which holds special memories for me, after making my T20 international debut against England there in 2016.

"I am very proud to follow in the footsteps of Wasim Akram, a Pakistan legend, who always talks so highly of his time with Lancashire.

"I can t wait to join up with the squad in April and I hope to make a significant contribution in the games that I play."

Lancashire head coach Glen Chapple added: "Hasan is a high-quality player and has a fine record in first-class and Test match cricket.

"We believe that his red ball skills will complement our bowling attack nicely and that the experience he has gained at international level can bring a lot into our dressing room."

