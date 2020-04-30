PSL 7: Lahore to host two matches today at Qaddafi stadium

PSL, Multan Sultans will take on Quetta Gladiators while Lahore Qalandars will take on Karachi Kings

KARACHI (Dunya News) - In the seventh edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL), Multan Sultans will take on Quetta Gladiators in the first match to be played today (Friday).

In the second match scheduled to be played today, Lahore Qalandars will take on Karachi Kings.

As per schedule, both the matches will be played at Qaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The first match will be played at 2:30 pm and the second match will start at 7:30 pm Pakistan Standard Time.

In the precious match, Multan Sultans’ skipper Mohammad Rizwan led from the front as his side overcame a stiff challenge from the winless Karachi Kings to register their seventh win out of eight round matches in the 23rd match of the PSL 7 played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

In their last match, Quetta Gladiators lost by 24 runs against Peshawar Zalmi in the 22nd match of the PSL 2022 at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Lahore Qalandars won their last match as they were backed by passionate support of home fans. Qalandars brought an end to Multan Sultans’ unbeaten run in the PSL 7 in the 17th fixture of the tournament played at the Gaddafi Stadium. An outstanding bowling effort led by Zaman Khan’s three-for ensured a 52-run win for the Qalandars.

While Qalandars opponents today, Karachi Kings have still not won any match in the PSL 2022.