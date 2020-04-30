PSL 7: Lahore Qalandars to take on Multan Sultans in Lahore today

In the seventh edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL), Lahore Qalandars will take on Multan Sultans

LAHORE (Dunya News) - In the seventh edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL), Lahore Qalandars will take on Multan Sultans today (Friday) at Qaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

As per schedule the match will be played at 7:30 pm Pakistan Standard Time.

In their earlier match, Lahore Qalandars lost to Quetta Gladiators in the 15th and last match of the Karachi-leg on Monday.

Qalandars scored a total of 204 runs in 20 overs with a loss of 5 wickets whereas the Gladiators scored 207 runs with three balls to spare in the match with a loss of 3 wickets.

While defending champions, Multan Sultans have become the first team to enter the Pakistan Super League 7 play-offs in their previous match after winning the match against Peshawar Zalmi

The Sultans continued their dream run in the seventh edition of the prestigious T20 league with a 42-run victory against Peshawar Zalmi in the 16th fixture of the tournament, the first of the season to be played at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore on Thursday.