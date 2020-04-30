Tim Southee warned that the New Zealand bowlers will have to adapt quickly to Mumbai's pitch.

MUMBAI (AFP) - Tim Southee warned Thursday that the New Zealand bowlers will have to adapt quickly to Mumbai s pitch after two days of rain hampered preparations for the second Test against India.

The Black Caps, led by Kane Williamson, come into the second clash of the two-match series starting Friday after a hard-fought draw in Kanpur.

But the tourists were forced to call off their training for the second day running while India did some indoor practice after Mumbai s unseasonal rains.

"It s a different lead-in to what we are all expecting," the 32-year-old quick Southee said.

"I don t think we were expecting too much rain in the lead-in, but it s just something that we will have to adapt to."

Southee took a five-wicket haul in the first innings of the Kanpur Test and ended with eight scalps in a match dominated by the Indian spinners.

He said it was too soon to say what conditions Mumbai s Wankhede Stadium would throw up.

"We won t know if it s going to swing until we are out there, so it s something that we will have to adapt to as bowlers here," said Southee.

"The wicket s been under covers and may offer a little bit more, but who knows?"

Southee believes the lack of training might be a blessing in disguise for the bowlers, who will return fresh for the final match.

"We are fortunate to have the last week, even the guys that weren t playing were able to train throughout the Test match," he said.

"So for us bowlers it s nice to give the body a bit of a rest and freshen up ahead of another Test match... Yes, you haven t had the ideal preparation, but there is no excuse."

Top-ranked New Zealand, who beat India to win the inaugural World Test Championship in June, have never won a Test series in India.

They last won a five-day game in India in 1988, also in Mumbai.

"Always nice to hear of the history of the game and New Zealand doing well here," said Southee.

"It s a long time ago, a lot s changed in that time, but our focus is on us going out there and giving our best over the next five days."

