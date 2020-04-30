Finch said his team bonding over golf and music remained key to lifting T20 World Cup title.

DUBAI (AFP) - Australia skipper Aaron Finch on Sunday said his team bonding over golf and music during a difficult bubble life remained key to lifting their first ever Twenty20 World Cup title.

Australia thrashed New Zealand by eight wickets in Dubai after Mitchell Marsh hit an unbeaten 77 to steer the team home in 18.5 overs.

Not many had given Australia and New Zealand a chance ahead of the tournament but Finch s team moved into the semi-finals with a better run-rate than South Africa.

The Aussies then got past favourites Pakistan to set up a rematch of the 2015 50-over final between the trans-Tasman neighbours which had also witnessed a big win for the Australians.

"It s unbelievable. It s been brilliant. It honestly has," Finch said after the title triumph that adds to their five ODI World Cup trophies.

"It s had ups and downs along the way, don t get me wrong. It s never smooth sailing. When you re in bubbles and things like that, it s always difficult. Guys get along very well.

"We ve played some golf together. We ve hung out. We ve been able to relax and just enjoy each other s company. And as you can hear in there now, there s always music playing in the corridors of the hotel. Everyone s doors are always open."

Australia s previous best was a runners-up finish in 2010 when they lost the final to England and the T20 World Cup remained a dream for six editions since 2007.

"I think there s been so much talk about this being the one that s been elusive to Australia. And to be fair, we probably under-performed in the past, if we are being honest with our selves," said Finch.

"We ve had some great teams along the way. This team is pretty special. The camaraderie, the way that everyone really cares for each other and looks after each other, looks out for each other; pretty special.

"So yeah, it s awesome. That s brilliant and it s great for Australian Cricket."

Marsh s 50-ball knock laced with six fours and four sixes and his 92-run stand with David Warner, who made 53 to finish the tournament with 289 runs, stood out in a resounding final win for Australia.

Marsh had been promoted to the number three position ahead of Steve Smith in the tour of West Indies and the move paid dividends in the World Cup.

"Mitch s move to number three was a really important one in the West Indies. He obviously plays fast bowling very well," said Finch.

"Growing up in the WACA (in Perth), he s very, very dominant off the back foot. He s someone who loves the contest, loves the challenge. And we just backed him from the start."

