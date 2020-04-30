LHC takes notice of Nauman Niaz’s spat with Shoaib Akhtar

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Lahore High Court (LHC), on Wednesday takes notice of the disrespectful incident that happened with international cricket sensation Shoaib Akhtar after the Nauman Niaz’s spat.

Shehry Aftab Ahmad Khan filed the case petition in high court. In addition to this, the petition has also been sent to the federal government, Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA), Dr Nauman Niaz and Pakistan Television Network (PTV).

According to the details, the applicant claimed that a sad incident of disrespecting the reputable cricket star took place after the victory of Pakistan cricket team with a match against India. The program was broadcasted by PTV whereas no instant notice was taken by PEMRA.

Khan mentioned that Shoaib Akhtar’s contribution to the Pakistani cricket brought a positive name to the country and disrespecting the cricket star on a national TV channel resented his fans. Furthermore, the court summoned the reports of the event from PTV.

The LHC also ordered the formation of a separate high level committee for speedy resolution of the problem.